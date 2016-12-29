Saying ‘I do’ takes on a new priority

0:59 Serena Williams talks equal pay, Novak Djokovic at Miami Open Pause

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:38 Sun-Star Football Defensive Player of the Year