Saying ‘I do’ becomes a new priority for many after Trump’s election victory

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High