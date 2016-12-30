Long-dead actors can now appear in new movies, but would they want to?

Carrie Fisher may have died, but General Leia Organa could live on.
While fans mourn the 2016 deaths of many famous celebrities, including the renowned “Star Wars” actress, the possibility that these cultural icons could reappear in movies, TV shows, commercials and other media is growing.
And according to a report from Reuters, many living actors have been mobilized by the death of Fisher and others to protect what future filmmakers or executives could have them do onscreen after they’ve died.
Before Fisher died Dec. 27, she was already at the forefront of new movie technology that allowed her to reprise her role as the young Princess Leia in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Because the events depicted in “Rogue One” take place before the plot of the original “Star Wars” movie, filmed in 1977, director Gareth Edwards had the challenge of depicting characters whose original actors had aged or even died. Using ground-breaking computer imaging, Edwards was actually able to scan an image of Fisher’s younger face onto a new actress, almost seamlessly integrating her character into the film.
But Fisher’s appearance was not even the most impressive resurrection, according to Washington Post critic Michael Cavna. Peter Cushing, a British actor who died in 1994, reprised his original role of Grand Moff Tarkin in “Rogue One” thanks to the same technology used with Fisher.
Now that Fisher has died, her future in the franchise is unclear. According to Variety, she had already finished filming her part in the series’ next film, “Episode VIII.” But the character of Leia was expected to play a key role in “Episode IX,” per Deadline, and just what the franchise will do now is unclear.
And “Star Wars” is not the only franchise that has used CGI to turn back time in recent months. In “Captain America: Civil War,” filmmakers were able to take years off actor Robert Downey Jr., using digital techniques to portray him as a young man.
However, the legal and ethical implications of being able to use an actor’s likeness and words years after their death is still being explored. Per Reuters, the recent slew of celebrity deaths has caused many in Hollywood to take steps in order to protect how their future images could be used and who will be compensated for it.
For one, many actors have requested that future digital depictions of them not include sexual activity, drugs, alcohol or violence.
“Celebrities are increasingly involved in making plans to protect their intellectual property rights," Mark Roesler, an attorney and chairman of CMG Worldwide, an agency representing celebrity estates, told Reuters. "They understand that their legacy will continue beyond their lifetime."
In California, any depictions of dead celebrities must be approved by the person’s estate. And while instances of actors passing away after their roles have been filmed is nothing new — Peter Finch posthumously won an Oscar in 1977 for his role in “Network” — the possibility that technology might advance so far as to make digital re-creation common has led some recent celebrities to add specific instructions as to how or even if they can be depicted.
Reuters reports that Robin Williams, who committed suicide in 2014, banned any use of his image for commercial means until 2039. He also blocked anyone from digitally inserting him into a movie or TV scene.
However, the “Rogue One” filmmakers told the New York Times that they doubt the technique they used for Fisher and Cushing will become commonplace in the future, saying that the cost of the technology is higher than the fees even top-flight actors demand.
“We’re not planning on doing this digital re-creation extensively from now on,” one said. “It just made sense for this particular movie.”
