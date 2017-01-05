Grandma rips off Medicare and skips town — likely to Cuba

1:20 The United States of Powerball Pause

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'