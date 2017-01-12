NYPD captain apologizes for rape comments following outrage

3:37 Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic