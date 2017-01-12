'This is scaring the bajeezies out of me': Weatherman's winter forecast too much?

If inclement weather can be considered entertainment, former TV meteorologist Vin Crosby deserves an Oscar — or at least a Golden Snow Globe.
A familiar face at Boise stations until 2014, Crosby unleashed a forecast Jan. 5 on YouTube that grew into a local social-media sensation by the weekend. Titled “One of the most dangerous patterns,” Crosby’s video predicted potential catastrophe in the Treasure Valley — sending paranoid Idahoans onto the snowy streets on a last-minute hunt for survival supplies.
“I do think this is a very dangerous situation that’s developing,” he warned on “The Weather Show with Meteorologist Vin Crosby” clip, which has more than 174,000 views. “On top of all the record snows we have. On top of all the cold air that’s now in place or starting to get in place. I still think the most dangerous part of this overall weather pattern ... is yet to come.”
Dum dum duuuum!
In case you were too busy cowering in your bomb shelter to watch all nine minutes and 17 seconds, the video’s description made things crystal-ball clear: “High probability of casualty and property damage in the Treasure Valley.”
Crosby advised viewers that “We’ve got a day, maybe a day and a half, for you to take some actions which could possibly even save some of your lives ... .”
The top YouTube commenter, who claimed to have relocated here from California, was moved to action: “... This is scaring the bajeezies out of me. Going to store right now. Thank you for the info.”
This fearful soul was far from alone. Lines at grocery stores were crazy last weekend. All the bottled water vanished from the shelves at WinCo on State Street.
Water gone at Winco on State. #boise #StormMode pic.twitter.com/Jku5vVCTu6— Rhonda Prast (@prast24) January 7, 2017
Was the shopping madness purely because of Crosby? Probably not. But his ominous prognostications certainly helped.
“Thanks for giving the Eagle WinCo their best day ever!” a YouTube commenter chimed under Crosby’s video.
“WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!!!” cried another.
Most of Crosby’s forecast — sub-zero temperatures, more snow, freezing rain, car port and roof collapses — was not unreasonable. Heck, Bogus Basin even had a couple of power outages that caused the ski resort to close temporarily this week.
But the way Crosby made everything feel like an oncoming disaster of biblical proportions was, well ...
Let’s put it in Spinal Tap terms. “I think Vin just took this one to 11 and beyond,” says Scott Dorval, chief meteorologist at KIVI Channel 6 News. “If I wasn’t a meteorologist, I would have freaked out if I watched that video.”
Crosby’s PowerPoint-style “Act Now & Prepare” presentation urged us to “Make a plan. Get food, water and medication. Flashlights, matches and candles. Generators if possible. Blankets.”
How about just grab an extra bottle of schnapps and stay inside playing Xbox for a couple of days?
Look, I understand that weather has real-life implications. Boise has endured a blast of climate drama unprecedented in modern times. We had the most snow on the ground at the Boise Airport since 1940. Multiple YouTube commenters expressed gratitude for Crosby’s video.
All I know is that if Idaho’s chief YouTube meteorologist keeps doing forecasts, I’m buying stock in Aquafina and Evian.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments