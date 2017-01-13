A woman is suing her ex-husband for $1.1 million after he allegedly gave her herpes

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:41 Merced schools will offer hands-on learning over summer

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

3:37 Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools