Police release video in search for killer who shot a man 12 times execution-style

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:50 Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:23 Four people dead after charter bus strikes sign pole on Highway 99 near Livingston