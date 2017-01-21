EXCLUSIVE: Whatever Trump does, Dreamers likely to be deported soon

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:50 Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

2:15 Highlights of Merced's win over GV

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt