Trump won't release his tax returns because people don't care, top adviser says

1:53 Merced Art Hop Pause

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

1:48 Atwater beats Buhach Colony boys

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast