She thought she found the perfect renter for her home. She couldn’t have been more wrong

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016 Pause

1:47 Pitman bests Atwater in final seconds

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:09 Car submerged in Merced's Bear Creek

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'