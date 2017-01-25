U.S. downgraded from full democracy to flawed one by new academic study

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:09 Car submerged in Merced's Bear Creek