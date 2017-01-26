Canada? Not far enough away from Trump for this woman. It’s heaven instead.

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:49 Isaac Copper on Golden Valley's win over Buhach Colony

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county