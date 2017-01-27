Does your dog need to chill out? Play him some Bob Marley, or maybe Air Supply

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:49 Isaac Copper on Golden Valley's win over Buhach Colony

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:09 Car submerged in Merced's Bear Creek