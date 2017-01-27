Refugee advocates denounce Trump order as ‘a wrecking ball to the Statue of Liberty’

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise' Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast