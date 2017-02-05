Insurers shouldn’t be able to force you to change medications midyear, some states say

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:52 San Luis National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 50 years of protecting wildlife and habitats

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:17 Livingston schools, police train for a mass school shooting

1:02 Xavier Stewart on Merced's win over El Capitan

4:24 Reaction on Donald Trump victory in Modesto