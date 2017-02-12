List of Grammy nominees and winners

Album of the year:
"25" — Adele
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Views" — Drake
"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" — Sturgill Simpson
Record of the year:
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Song of the year:
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"I Took a Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
ALBUM
Pop vocal album:
"25" — Adele
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Confident" — Demi Lovato
"This Is Acting" — Sia
Dance/electronic album:
"Skin" — Flume
"Electronica 1: The Time Machine" — Jean-Michel Jarre
"Epoch" — Tycho
"Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future" — Underworld
"Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII" — Louie Vega
Rock album:
"California" — Blink-182
"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage the Elephant
"Magma" — Gojira
"Death of a Bachelor" — Panic! at the Disco
"Weezer" — Weezer
Alternative music album:
"22, a Million" — Bon Iver
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey
"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop
"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead
Urban contemporary album:
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Ology" — Gallant
"We Are King" — King
"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak
"Anti" — Rihanna
Rap album
"Coloring Book" — Chance the Rapper
"And the Anonymous Nobody" — De La Soul
"Major Key" — DJ Khaled
"Views" — Drake
"Blank Face LP" — Schoolboy Q
"The Life of Pablo" — Kanye West
R&B album
"In My Mind" — BJ the Chicago Kid
"Lalah Hathaway Live" — Lalah Hathaway
"Velvet Portraits" — Terrace Martin
"Healing Season" — Mint Condition
"Smoove Jones" — Mya
Country album
WINNER "A Sailor's Guide to Earth" — Sturgill Simpson
"Big Day In a Small Town" — Brandy Clark
"Full Circle" — Loretta Lynn
"Hero" — Maren Morris
"Ripcord" — Keith Urban
Gospel album:
WINNER "Losing My Religion" — Kirk Franklin
"Listen" —Tim Bowman Jr.
"Fill This House" — Shirley Caesar
"A Worshipper's Heart [Live]" — Todd Dulaney
"Demonstrate [Live]" — William Murphy
Contemporary Christian music album:
WINNER "Love Remains" — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family
"Poets & Saints" — All Sons & Daughters
"American Prodigal" — Crowder
"Be One" — Natalie Grant
"Youth Revival [Live]" — Hillsong Young & Free
Roots gospel album
WINNER "Hymns" — Joey+Rory
"Better Together" — Gaither Vocal Band
"Nature's Symphony In 432" — The Isaacs
"Hymns and Songs of Inspiration" — Gordon Mote
"God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson" — (Various Artists)
Americana album
"True Sadness" — The Avett Brothers
"This Is Where I Live" — William Bell
"The Cedar Creek Sessions" — Kris Kristofferson
"The Bird & the Rifle" — Lori McKenna
"Kid Sister" — The Time Jumpers
Bluegrass album
"Original Traditional" — Blue Highway
"Burden Bearer" — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
"The Hazel and Alice Sessions" — Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands
"North By South" — Claire Lynch
"Coming Home" — O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor
Traditional blues album
"Can't Shake This Feeling" — Lurrie Bell
"Live at the Greek Theatre" — Joe Bonamassa
"Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II)" — Luther Dickinson
"The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers" — Vasti Jackson
"Porcupine Meat" — Bobby Rush
Contemporary blues album
"The Last Days of Oakland" — Fantastic Negrito
"Love Wins Again" — Janiva Magness
"Bloodline" — Kenny Neal
"Give It Back to You" — The Record Company
"Everybody Wants a Piece" — Joe Louis Walker
Folk album
WINNER "Undercurrent" — Sarah Jarosz
"Silver Skies Blue" — Judy Collins & Ari Hest
"Upland Stories" — Robbie Fulks
"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens
"Weighted Mind" — Sierra Hull
Regional roots music album
"Broken Promised Land" — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard
"It's a Cree Thing" — Northern Cree
"E Walea" — Kalani Pe'a
"Gulfstream" — Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
"I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In the Evangeline Country" — (Various Artists)
Reggae album
"Sly & Robbie Presents ... Reggae For Her" — Devin Di Dakta & J.L
"Rose Petals" — J Boog
"Ziggy Marley" — Ziggy Marley
"Everlasting" — Raging Fyah
"Falling Into Place" — Rebelution
"SOJA: Live In Virginia" — SOJA
World music album
"Destiny" — Celtic Woman
"Walking In the Footsteps Of Our Fathers" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
"Sing Me Home" — Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble
"Land Of Gold" — Anoushka Shankar
"Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live" — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
Children's album
"Explorer Of the World" — Frances England
"Infinity Plus One" — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
"Novelties" — Recess Monkey
"Press Play" — Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could
"Saddle Up" — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Comedy album
"… America … Great …" — David Cross
"American Myth" — Margaret Cho
"Boyish Girl Interrupted" — Tig Notaro
"Live at the Apollo" — Amy Schumer
"Talking For Clapping" — Patton Oswalt
Musical theater album
WINNER "The Color Purple" "Bright Star"
"Fiddler On the Roof"
"Kinky Boots"
"Waitress"
SONG
Rock song
"Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
"Burn the Witch" — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
R&B song
"Come See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor featuring Drake)
"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
"Lake by the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Rap song
"All the Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)
"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Rihanna)
"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream)
Country song
WINNER "Humble and Kind" — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) "Blue Ain't Your Color" — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
"Die a Happy Man" — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
"My Church" — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Vice" — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
American roots song
WINNER "Kid Sister" — The Time Jumpers
"Alabama at Night" — Robbie Fulks
"City Lights" — Jack White
"Gulfstream" — Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna
VISUAL
Song written for visual media
WINNER "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk)
"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross)
"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)
"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)
Music video
WINNER "Formation" — (Beyoncé) Melina Matsoukas, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
"River" — (Leon Bridges) Miles Jay, video director; Dennis Beier, Allison Kunzman & Saul Levitz, video producers
"Up & Up" — (Coldplay) Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Juliette Larthe & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
"Gosh" — (Jamie XX) Romain Gavras, video director; Iconoclast, video producers
"Upside Down & Inside Out" — (OK Go) Damian Kulash Jr. & Trish Sie, video directors; Melissa Murphy & John O'Grady, video producers
Music film
WINNER "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years" — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers
"I'll Sleep When I'm Dead: Steve Aoki" — Justin Krook, video director; Brent Almond, Matt Colon, David Gelb, Ryan Kavanaugh, Happy Walters & Matthew Weaver, video producers
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Kahlil Joseph, video directors; Beyoncé Knowles Carter, video producer
"The Music of Strangers" — Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble Morgan Neville, video director; Caitrin Rogers, video producer
"American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry" — George J. Flanigen IV, video director; John Burke & Lindsey Clark, video producers
Compilation soundtrack for visual media
"Amy" (Various Artists)
WINNER "Miles Ahead" (Miles Davis & Various Artists)
"Straight Outta Compton" (Various Artists)
"Suicide Squad" (Collector's Edition) (Various Artists)
"Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1" (Various Artists)
Score soundtrack for visual media
"Bridge of Spies" — Thomas Newman, composer
"Quentin Tarantino's the Hateful Eight" — Ennio Morricone, composer
"The Revenant" — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" — John Williams, composer
"Stranger Things Volume 1" — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
"Stranger Things Volume 2" — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
PERFORMANCE
Rap performance
"No Problem" — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" — Desiigner
"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring the Throne
"All the Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
"That Part" — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West
Country solo performance
"Love Can Go to Hell" — Brandy Clark
"Vice" — Miranda Lambert
"My Church" — Maren Morris
"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban
Pop duo/group performance
"Closer" — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake
"Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
"Culcha Vulcha" — Snarky Puppy
Rock performance
"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes
"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé featuring Jack White
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan)" — Disturbed
"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots
Metal performance
"Shock Me" — Baroness
"Silvera" — Gojira
"Rotting In Vain" — Korn
"Dystopia" — Megadeth
"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery
R&B performance
"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ the Chicago Kid
"Permission" — Ro James
"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild
"Needed Me" — Rihanna
"Cranes In the Sky" — Solange
Traditional R&B performance
"The Three Of Me" — William Bell
"Woman's World" — BJ the Chicago Kid
"Sleeping With the One I Love" — Fantasia
"Angel" — Lalah Hathaway
"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott
Rap performance
WINNER "No Problem" — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" — Desiigner
"Pop Style" — Drake featuring the Throne
"All the Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
"That Part" — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West
Rap/sung performance
"Freedom" — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Hotline Bling" — Drake
"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream | Remix
"Famous" — Kanye West featuring Rihanna | Video
Country solo performance
"Love Can Go to Hell" — Brandy Clark
"Vice" — Miranda Lambert
"My Church" — Maren Morris
"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban
American roots performance
"Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers
"Mother's Children Have a Hard Time" — Blind Boys of Alabama
"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens
"House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz
"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna
Country duo/group performance
"Different For Girls" — Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
"21 Summer" — Brothers Osborne
"Setting the World On Fire" — Kenny Chesney & P!nk
"Jolene" — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
"Think of You" — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Gospel performance/song
WINNER "God Provides" — Tamela Mann
"It's Alright, It's OK" — Shirley Caesar featuring Anthony Hamilton
"You're Bigger [Live]" — Jekalyn Carr
"Made A Way [Live]" — Travis Greene
"Better" — Hezekiah Walker
Contemporary Christian music performance/song
WINNER "Thy Will" — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family
"Trust In You" — Lauren Daigle
"Priceless" — For King & Country
"King of the World" — Natalie Grant
"Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams
MISC.
Producer of the year, non-classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Jazz vocal album
"Sound of Red" — René Marie
"Upward Spiral" — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
"Take Me to the Alley" — Gregory Porter
"Harlem On My Mind" — Catherine Russell
"The Sting Variations" — The Tierney Sutton Band
Improvised jazz solo
"Countdown" — Joey Alexander, soloist
"In Movement" — Ravi Coltrane, soloist
"We See" — Fred Hersch, soloist
"I Concentrate On You" — Brad Mehldau, soloist
"I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry" — John Scofield, soloist
Jazz instrumental album
"Book of Intuition" — Kenny Barron Trio
"Dr. Um" — Peter Erskine
"Sunday Night at the Vanguard" — The Fred Hersch Trio
"Nearness" — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
"Country For Old Men" — John Scofield
Large jazz ensemble album
WINNER "Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom" — Ted Nash Big Band
"Real Enemies" — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
"Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1" — John Beasley
"Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles" — John Daversa
"All L.A. Band" — Bob Mintzer
Latin jazz album
WINNER "Tribute to Irakere: Live In Marciac" — Chucho Valdés
"Entre Colegas" — Andy González
"Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw" — Brian Lynch & Various Artists
"Canto América" — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
"30" — Trio Da Paz
Latin pop album
"Un Besito Mas" — Jesse & Joy
"Ilusión" — Gaby Moreno
"Similares" — Laura Pausini
"Seguir Latiendo" — Sanalejo
"Buena Vida" — Diego Torres
Latin rock, urban or alternative album
"ilevitable" — ile
"L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)" — Illya Kuryaki & the Valderamas
"Buenaventura" — La Santa Cecilia
"Los Rakas" — Los Rakas
"Amor Supremo" — Carla Morrison
Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
"Raíces" — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
"Hecho A Mano" — Joss Favela
"Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)" — Vicente Fernández
"Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006." — La Maquinaria Norteña
"Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro" — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
Tropical Latin album
"Conexión" — Fonseca
"La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell" — Formell Y Los Van Van
"35 Aniversario" — Grupo Niche
"La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario" — La Sonora Santanera
"Donde Están?" — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
Spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)
WINNER "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In the Sandbox" — Carol Burnett
"The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo" — Amy Schumer
"M Train" — Patti Smith
"Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)" — (Various Artists)
"Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink" — Elvis Costello
New Age album
"Orogen" — John Burke
"Dark Sky Island" — Enya
"Inner Passion" — Peter Kater & Tina Guo
"Rosetta" — Vangelis
"White Sun II" - White Sun
Instrumental composition
WINNER "Spoken at Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer
"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer
"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Double Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer
"Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer
"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock" Versione Integrale — Ennio Morricone, composer
Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger
"Good Swing Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger
"Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger
"Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger
"We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger
"You And I" — Jacob Collier, arrange
Arrangement, instruments and vocals
"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)
"Do You Want To Know a Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)
"Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"I'm a Fool to Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)
"Somewhere (Dirty Blvd)" (Extended Version) — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)
Recording package
"Anti" (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)
"Blackstar" — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
"Human Performance" — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)
"Sunset Motel" — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
"22, A Million" — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)
Boxed or special limited edition package
"Edith Piaf 1915-2015" — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
"401 Days" — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)
"I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It" (Box Set) — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)
"Paper Wheels" (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)
"Tug of War" (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Album notes
"The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection" — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)
"The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp" — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)
"Ork Records: New York, New York" — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)
"Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along" — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
"Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & the Phonograph, 1890-1900" — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Historical album
"The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12" (Collector's Edition) (Bob Dylan)
"Music Of Morocco From the Library of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959" (Various Artists)
"Ork Records: New York, New York" (Various Artists)
"Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983" (Vladimir Horowitz)
"Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & the Phonograph, 1890-1900" (Various Artists)
Engineered album, non-classical
WINNER "Blackstar" — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)
"Are You Serious" — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)
"Dig In Deep" — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)
"Hit N Run Phase Two" — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)
"Undercurrent" — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)
Producer of the year, non-classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Remixed recording
"Cali Coast" (Psionics Remix) — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific)
"Heavy Star Movin'" (staRo Remix) — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus)
"Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five" (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix) — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings)
"Only" (Kaskade x Lipless Remix) — Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X)
"Tearing Me Up" (RAC Remix) — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
"Wide Open" (Joe Goddard Remix) — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers)
Surround sound album
"Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement" — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
"Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard" — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)
"Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ..." — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta)
"Primus & the Chocolate Factory" (5.1 Surround Sound Edition) — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus)
"Reflections" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)
CLASSICAL
Engineered album, classical
"Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles" — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
"Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement" — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
"Reflections" — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)
"Shadow of Sirius" — Silas Brown & David Frost, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Jerry F. Junkin & the University Of Texas Wind Ensemble)
"Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9" — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the year, classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young
Orchestral performance
"Bates: Works for Orchestra" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Ibert: Orchestral Works" — Neeme Järvi, conductor (Orchestre De La Suisse Romande)
"Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100" — Mariss Jansons, conductor (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)
"Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms" — Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic)
"Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9" — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Opera recording
"Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles" — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
"Handel: Giulio Cesare" — Giovanni Antonini, conductor; Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Andreas Scholl & Anne-Sofie von Otter; Samuel Theis, producer (Il Giardino Armonico)
"Higdon: Cold Mountain" — Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Emily Fons, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard & Jay Hunter Morris; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra; Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers)
"Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Christiane Karg, Luca Pisaroni & Sonya Yoncheva; Daniel Zalay, producer (Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Vocalensemble Rastatt)
"Szymanowski: Król Roger" — Antonio Pappano, conductor; Georgia Jarman, Mariusz Kwiecień & Saimir Pirgu; Jonathan Allen, producer (Orchestra of the Royal Opera House; Royal Opera Chorus)
Choral performance
"Himmelrand" — Elisabeth Holte, conductor (Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, Ragnfrid Lie & Matilda Sterby; Inger-Lise Ulsrud; Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
"Janáček: Glagolitic Mass" — Edward Gardner, conductor; Håkon Matti Skrede, chorus master (Susan Bickley, Gábor Bretz, Sara Jakubiak & Stuart Skelton; Thomas Trotter; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Bergen Cathedral Choir, Bergen Philharmonic Choir, Choir of Collegium Musicum & Edvard Grieg Kor)
"Lloyd: Bonhoeffer" — Donald Nally, conductor (Malavika Godbole, John Grecia, Rebecca Harris & Thomas Mesa; the Crossing)
"Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1" — Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)
"Steinberg: Passion Week" — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
Chamber music/small ensemble performance
"Fitelberg: Chamber Works" — ARC Ensemble
"Reflections" — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene
"Serious Business" — Spektral Quartet
"Steve Reich" — Third Coast Percussion
"Trios From Our Homelands" — Lincoln Trio
Classical instrumental solo
"Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2" — Leila Josefowicz; David Robertson, conductor (Chester Englander; St. Louis Symphony)
"Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway" — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)
"Dvořák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy" — Christian Tetzlaff; John Storgårds, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9" - Kristian Bezuidenhout
"1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2" - Gil Shaham; Stéphane Denève, conductor (The Knights & Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Classical solo vocal album
"Monteverdi" — Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel)
"Mozart: The Weber Sisters" — Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion)
"Schumann & Berg" — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist
"Shakespeare Songs" — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)
"Verismo" — Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)
Classical compendium
"Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
"Gesualdo" — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer
"Vaughan Williams: Discoveries" — Martyn Brabbins, conductor; Andrew Walton, producer
"Wolfgang: Passing Through" — Judith Farmer & Gernot Wolfgang, producers; (Various Artists)
"Zappa: 200 Motels - The Suites" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Frank Filipetti & Gail Zappa, producers
Contemporary classical composition
"Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology" — Mason Bates, composer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
"Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway" — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
"Higdon: Cold Mountain" — Jennifer Higdon, composer; Gene Scheer, librettist (Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Jay Hunter Morris, Emily Fons, Isabel Leonard, Nathan Gunn & the Santa Fe Opera)
"Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto" — Christopher Theofanidis, composer (Martin Kuuskmann, Barry Jekowsky & Northwest Sinfonia)
"Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky" — C. F. Kip Winger, composer (Martin West & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra)
