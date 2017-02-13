Meet the WWII computer programmer whose name will replace white supremacist’s at Yale

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations Pause

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:29 Rainfall in the Sierra foothills causes flooding, evacuations

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado