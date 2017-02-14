Kids, don’t eat these munchies: New labels now required on marijuana edibles

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story Pause

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

0:43 MID continues releasing water from McClure

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks