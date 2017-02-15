Forget about dietary supplements that claim to help memory, scientist says

0:43 MID continues releasing water from McClure Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt