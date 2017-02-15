Mattis finds himself in familiar role at NATO gathering, reassuring nervous allies

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest Pause

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash

0:43 MID continues releasing water from McClure

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California