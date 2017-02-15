81-year-old man put Marine tactics in play while awaiting rescue from raging creek

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:27 Produce labels could soon be a thing of the past

0:43 MID continues releasing water from McClure

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day