Parents lash out as daycare closes in support of immigration strike

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice Pause

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash

3:40 Golden Valley's Cyrus Allen and Keith Hunter

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials