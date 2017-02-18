Amid boycott of Ivanka Trump-branded products, her perfume is a bestseller on Amazon

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth Pause

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:04 Jasmine Xiong on Falcons' playoff win

1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado