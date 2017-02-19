If you have any of these cheeses in your refrigerator, you’ll want to get rid of them

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' Pause

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

2:04 Jasmine Xiong on Falcons' playoff win