Why 43 million women are living with heart disease and may not know it

0:34 Woman killed in Winton Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:45 Portions of Rio Linda flood as Dry Creek levels rise

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots