Their bodies are scarred by hate they can’t erase. He transforms that hate into hope

0:50 Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:34 Woman killed in Winton

0:25 Merced firefighters train for water rescues

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second