28 injured after car plows through crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, police say

At least a dozen people are in critical condition after a car drove into a crowd of people watching a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Saturday night, according to media reports.
Vehicle plows into crowd at Mardi Gras parade, seriously injuring about a dozen people https://t.co/F3cK6cYDpB pic.twitter.com/iFP81T7ns9— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 26, 2017
#BREAKING #Video 12 critical after car plows into crowd watching #NewOrleans #MardiGras parade. Local FOX station reporting 1 arrest. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/zbv1ItrLLV— Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) February 26, 2017
The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m. WWL and WVUE report that 21 people have been taken to the hospital and a man has been arrested, who appeared to be intoxicated. The victims include a 3-year-old child and a police officer, per WVUE, though the child is in stable condition.
Seven other people declined medical treatment, according to WWL.
BREAKING UPDATE ON ENDYMION CRASH: 21 people injured, mayor says driver was intoxicated; youngest victim is 3 years old.— Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) February 26, 2017
New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington says that "initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition."
Police confirmed in a tweet that they are investigating “a crash where a vehicle ran into a crowd of people.”
NOPD is investigating a crash where a vehicle ran into a crowd of people at the Orleans and Carrollton. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/Ll8YeVI7ru— NOPD (@NOPDNews) February 26, 2017
One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.
Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."
Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.
"He was just kind of out of it," she said.
Comments