Trump breaks silence on Kansas shooting

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text Pause

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:57 UC Merced rallies past Benedictine

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots