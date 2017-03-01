How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

1:34 Championship step team performs at SWIC

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday