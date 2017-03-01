You can lease Rover just like a Range Rover, but the cost is often higher than advertised

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz" Pause

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow