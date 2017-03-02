How millions of kids are being shaped by Alexa and her siblings

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police Pause

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:07 Tim McGraw talks about writing 'Keep Your Eyes on Me'

2:28 Le Grand flooding forces evacuations