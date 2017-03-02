FBI undercover stings foil terrorist plots - but how many are agency-created?

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

1:07 Tim McGraw talks about writing 'Keep Your Eyes on Me'

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

0:31 Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"