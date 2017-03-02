Yes, there’s a lot of pee in that public pool

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair Pause

1:07 Tim McGraw talks about writing 'Keep Your Eyes on Me'

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt