Son tells of father’s fury, chilling confession: ‘I’ve just killed two police’

On a warm Sunday evening last fall as he was sitting down to supper at his mother’s house, Jarrod Elrod’s cellphone buzzed.

The young sheriff’s deputy’s phone hadn’t rung because service is spotty there north of Macon in the forested Jones County countryside between Walnut Creek and Highway 129.

Even so, a short voicemail pinged through.

It was from his father.

Jarrod’s folks had split up in 1993 when he was 3. Now his dad was living 30 miles away, on the outskirts of Byron.

In the message, his father’s words were chilling.

He played the message back, paying careful attention to the grim tone. His dad wasn’t kidding.

Jarrod, who after serving in the Navy had by then, at age 26, been patrolling the roads of Jones County for about a year. He knew something was wrong. His dad sounded like a man about to die. He sounded … suicidal.

It was about 5:30 p.m., and within minutes Jarrod was on the phone with an emergency dispatcher in Peach County.

“Is there something going on at 148 Hardison Road?” Jarrod asked.

“How do you know that?” the dispatcher replied.

“That’s my dad,” Jarrod said.

With that, Jarrod was out the door and in his patrol car — a lights-flashing, 90-mph streak down Interstate 75.

When he reached Byron, a pair of ambulances were motoring the other way toward Macon. Jarrod raced on, zipping west across town, out the highway to his father’s place.

He made it as far as the Church of Christ, just past Rum Road and the straightaway there before the two-lane swings toward Roberta. His dad’s house was still more than a quarter-mile away, but cop cars were everywhere. There had to have been a hundred of them.

A cavalry of law enforcement had converged. As the sun set on that first Sunday evening of November, Jarrod learned that his father was a suspect in the apparently unprovoked shootings of two Peach sheriff’s deputies.

The deputies, shot at close range and mortally wounded, had come to defuse a running feud that Jarrod’s dad had with some neighbors with penchants for roaring up and down the road on motorbikes. And, much to Jarrod’s father’s dismay, tearing across his lawn.

GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI in Perry talks about the actions of suspect, Ralph Stanley Elrod in the shootings of Peach County sheriff's Sgt. Patrick Sondron and deputy Daryl Smallwood at Elrod's residence.

Yet as distraught as he may have sounded in that voicemail, he was not dead. Ralph Elrod, by then in custody and on his way to the hospital, was very much alive.

He had been shot minutes after leaving the message on Jarrod’s phone, but he survived a bullet to the stomach in a shootout with Byron police as they swooped in to help the fallen deputies.

Jarrod felt sick. How could his father — a man who had a pro-police, “Thin Blue Line” sticker on his mailbox, a man whose only son had become a cop barely a year earlier — now have law enforcement blood on his hands?

“Holy s---,” Jarrod thought, “two brothers in blue just got killed.”

Jarrod sports a military physique. He has wide blue eyes and close-cropped blond hair. Standing there that evening at his father’s place, he had on a green tactical vest and did his best to blend in with the throng of cops.

He didn’t broadcast who he was. Jarrod kept to himself. He told the district attorney, the county sheriff and the GBI about his father, the layout of his house.

Shrouded by cedars, Ralph Elrod’s tidy 3-acre spread on the western edge of Byron was a manicured testament to suburban quiet life. The nearest neighbors were 50 yards away.

He and his second wife, Rhonda, had lived there since 2012, settling in a steep-roofed ranch with dormers and a shrub-lined front porch. Neighboring tracts have open views of the former farmland that spreads out there in the shadows of a pecan grove three miles due west of the freeway.

Then came the afternoon and evening of Nov. 6. Ralph Elrod’s mother says he grilled out, or was planning to.

Accounts of what happened next vary. But one version investigators have heard is that he pulled a gun, fed up with a neighbor’s nephews riding a four-wheeler and a dirt bike near or in his yard.

After a neighbor called 911 to complain, sheriff’s deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron pulled up at his house. One of them told Elrod he was under arrest. Then, the authorities say, Elrod pulled a pistol from under his shirt and opened fire.

As night fell, floodlights blazed. Police scoured Ralph Elrod’s property for clues — anything to help explain the seemingly out-of-nowhere violence.

It felt surreal to Jarrod, and not until the wee hours of Monday morning, when he returned home, showered and tried to fall asleep, did it all begin sinking in — the bloodshed, the heartbreak and the anguish that he could do nothing to stop.

By then, Jarrod had shared his father’s recorded message with the GBI.

All 33 words of it.

All 13 seconds of Ralph Elrod admitting to being a killer and, knowing the law was on its way, assuming his life was about to end:

Hey, Jarrod, this is my last day on this planet. I’ve just killed two police officers from Peach County. I’m sorry, son. But, uh, this is probably it for me. Love you. Bye.

That was not all Ralph Elrod would tell his son.

In the coming weeks, they exchanged letters. And in them, Elrod sounded like a man consumed by anger.