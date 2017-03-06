David Letterman’s retirement beard has apparently grown on people

At the end of his interview with New York magazine contributing editor David Marchese — read it here — the photographer wanted one more picture.
“Photographer Christopher Anderson had taken his last shot of Letterman, who was putting on his hat and sunglasses to leave. Anderson stopped him, and snapped the photo that’s now on the cover,” the magazine’s photo director, Jody Quon, says.
So there he is: David Letterman in his full, Santa-bearded glory on the magazine’s cover. He shocked the world, and apparently his family, when he started growing it out after he retired from the “Late Show” in May 2015.
The whole beard thing even took him aback, he told The New York Times.
“I just got tired of shaving every day, but then it became something else, and I’m not quite sure what it became,” he said.
He confessed: “My family has given up on the beard. My son thinks it’s creepy.”
But judging by the reactions to his appearance on this week’s New York cover, the beard has grown on people, who are showering all kinds of love on that bushy, white chin warmer.
I didn't like #Letterman's beard at first, but now I can't live without it pic.twitter.com/w2WiwU688W— Chris Jancelewicz (@CJancelewicz) March 6, 2017
David Letterman's beard is absolutely bananas— James (@JamesK_1312) March 6, 2017
@NYMag @david_marchese @Letterman David Letterman's beard is my new sexual preference. #majestic pic.twitter.com/yadDdPE9Yy— Kane Mckay (@TheKaneMckay) March 6, 2017
Does anyone else want to talk about how awesome/crazy David Letterman rocks a beard? Is he auditioning to play a wizard? Did he become one? pic.twitter.com/p0XjzoLtBg— Stuart Conover (@StuartConover) March 6, 2017
I would read a thinkpiece on David Letterman's beard— Sydney Urbanek (@sydurbanek) March 6, 2017
A highlight of 2017 so far is David Letterman's beard.— Russ Ross (@_russross) March 6, 2017
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate Letterman's beard? ...thank you. PSA over. #Le… https://t.co/blfj4u8nv6 pic.twitter.com/j8snGN4g2C— Grace Quealy (@icaruscommunity) March 6, 2017
And it’s good for a laugh or two, or three, or four ...
@Rosie @HuffPostComedy Do you think Trump's taxes could be hiding in Letterman's beard? i think one of my tennis balls is in there.— Dan (@DanBeThyName) March 6, 2017
David Letterman took the whole Phil Jackson beard thing and made it a piece of art.— JW-LA (@JWRaidersLakers) March 6, 2017
Do you think David Letterman and Michael Stipe get together every once in a while and trade beard grooming tips?— Chris Ingalls (@Ingalls1969) March 6, 2017
That's a killer retirement beard! RT @malitzd: David Letterman looks like he's about to produce the most killer Red Hot Chili Peppers (1/2)— Michael (@wagsbrew) March 6, 2017
David Letterman reveals Top 10 benefits for growing his beard out: #1) Same schtick but now no longer needs a suit of velcro pic.twitter.com/v7TTTLlFdb— TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) March 6, 2017
I like how David Letterman has a crazy nationalist militia beard now— Sadfleck (@beanosimmons) March 6, 2017
Now people wonder: Wouldn’t a certain other recently-retired “celebrity” look good with some facial hair?
In six weeks I want to see Obama with a David Letterman-sized beard.— Max Sparber (@maxsparber) January 19, 2017
I hope post-presidency Obama is like David Letterman: somewhat reclusive, usually with a scraggly beard, popping up all over the place— alec (@alecjacobs) January 21, 2017
