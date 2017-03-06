National

March 6, 2017 11:14 AM

David Letterman’s retirement beard has apparently grown on people

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

At the end of his interview with New York magazine contributing editor David Marchese — read it here — the photographer wanted one more picture.

“Photographer Christopher Anderson had taken his last shot of Letterman, who was putting on his hat and sunglasses to leave. Anderson stopped him, and snapped the photo that’s now on the cover,” the magazine’s photo director, Jody Quon, says.

So there he is: David Letterman in his full, Santa-bearded glory on the magazine’s cover. He shocked the world, and apparently his family, when he started growing it out after he retired from the “Late Show” in May 2015.

The whole beard thing even took him aback, he told The New York Times.

“I just got tired of shaving every day, but then it became something else, and I’m not quite sure what it became,” he said.

He confessed: “My family has given up on the beard. My son thinks it’s creepy.”

But judging by the reactions to his appearance on this week’s New York cover, the beard has grown on people, who are showering all kinds of love on that bushy, white chin warmer.

And it’s good for a laugh or two, or three, or four ...

Now people wonder: Wouldn’t a certain other recently-retired “celebrity” look good with some facial hair?

