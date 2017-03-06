Afghan family detained despite having special visas will be freed, attorney says

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text Pause

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

1:20 Fresno AME church will offer sanctuary to the undocumented

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show

2:40 Ever wonder how heavy the gear is that each Merced firefighter carries? Hint: It’s a lot

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado