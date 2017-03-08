Want to be happier at work? Have a more active sex life, study finds.

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:51 Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

0:13 Sewage spill closes MLK offramp

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow