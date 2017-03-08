Want to be happier at work? Have a more active sex life, study finds.

The key to increased job satisfaction and engagement may reside in the bedroom, according to a new study. Researchers found married employees who “prioritized sex at home” enjoyed their work lives more.
“We make jokes about people having a ‘spring in their step,’ but it turns out this is actually a real thing and we should pay attention to it,” said Keith Leavitt, an associate professor in Oregon State’s College of Business.
Leavitt was one of four authors on the study, which was published in the Journal of Management. The authors studied 159 married couples and used a 2-week daily diary to track their sex habits.
“Sex at home increased both daily job satisfaction and daily job engagement,” the study found.
The findings come at the same time a new study shows Americans are having less sex than they did 25 years ago — and married couples had the sharpest drop. American adults had sex 62 times a year in 1994, down to 53 times a year in 2014. Married people went from 68 times a year to 56. The numbers declined across age groups, genders, races, regions of the country and employment status.
“it does not appear due to longer work hours or the greater use of pornography, both of which are instead associated with higher sexual frequency. Other reasons remain more plausible, although none can be thoroughly explored with current data,” the study’s authors wrote.
The first study found that the benefits of sex carried to men and women and lasted about 24 hours.
“This is a reminder that sex has social, emotional and physiological benefits, and it’s important to make it a priority,” Leavitt said. “Just make time for it.”
