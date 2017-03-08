911 outage for AT&T customers in at least 14 states resolved

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:56 Merced's mini-March Madness

0:51 Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:01 Merced students bond with puppies

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:13 Sewage spill closes MLK offramp

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field