They are poor and sick, and may have been saved by Obamacare. But Trump promised jobs

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco Pause

0:32 Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care