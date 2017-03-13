Snowboarder gets an unexpected companion — a moose – on the Colorado slopes

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story Pause

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:32 Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida