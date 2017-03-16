The money was meant for animals in need. She spent thousands on herself, report says

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

2:05 Dave Barry brings his brand of comedy to Town Hall lecture in Fresno

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California