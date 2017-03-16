A missing Oxford comma could cost this company $10 million

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

0:12 Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:05 Dave Barry brings his brand of comedy to Town Hall lecture in Fresno