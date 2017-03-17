Massive fire consumes apartment building in downtown Raleigh

0:12 Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake Pause

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale