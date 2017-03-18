Man fired at officers after threatening trail users and shooting dog, police say

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning Pause

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college