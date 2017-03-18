Young Northwestern fan can’t believe ref’s call and his reaction was priceless

The Northwestern men’s basketball team made its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament this week, ending a 78-year run of futility for the program.
The Wildcats were the only team from college football’s highest-revenue conferences to never particpate in basketball’s biggest event.
Northwestern, seeded No. 8 in the West Region, won its first game of the tournament, defeating Vanderbilt on Thursday. They faced off against No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Gonzaga took a huge lead before Northwestern mounted a furious rally in the second half. Northwestern fell short, losing 79-73.
One young Wildcat fan showed just how seriously the fanbase is taking these tournament games. He was upset about a foul call — and his reaction quickly became an internet hit.
I hope we all find something we love as much as this kid loves Northwestern basketball. pic.twitter.com/QrB9P6wru6— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2017
March 18, 2017
Great job by the director calling for the zoom in on the crying Northwestern kid pic.twitter.com/eTWK1v9034— SportAnding (@SportAnding) March 18, 2017
There's a 1 million percent chance the Northwestern little kid shoots it a ton in his little kid league games.— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 18, 2017
Somebody save the #northwestern kid. His friends are gonna roast him on Monday.— Richard Taylor (@filthyrich41) March 18, 2017
Looking forward to a week of think pieces about Crying Northwestern Kid— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) March 18, 2017
oh noooo northwestern kid. no one deserves to have their rubber bands exposed on tv.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 18, 2017
You kind of want Northwestern to win... just for this kid! #MarchMadness #NCAATournament #Northwestern #Gonzaga https://t.co/fA4tZbttmO— TJae (@tjae822) March 18, 2017
