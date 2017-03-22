Dave Chappelle is under fire for LGBTQ and transgender jokes in his latest Netflix specials

It has been an interesting start of the week for Dave Chappelle. The comedian’s two new specials released on Netflix Tuesday satisfied fans’ desire for the former “Chappelle’s Show” comic to return to standup.
But not everyone who watched the specials was laughing. Some viewers were put off by some of his raunchier jokes.
There was a backlash by viewers toward his jokes about the LGBTQ community and his comments on transgender issues. There was also a strong reaction toward the comedian’s discussion of the allegations of sexual assault against Bill Cosby.
But Chappelle's material was homophobic and transphobic and involved rape culture. I've grown too much not to speak up about it now.— April (@ReignOfApril) March 22, 2017
I was really offended by the transphobic jokes of #DaveChappelle. Hurt actually.— King Kortney (@fakerapper) March 22, 2017
The specials — “The Age of Spin: Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Live at Austin City Limits” — have raised the question about what is and isn’t off limits in standup comedy, and if it’s acceptable for comedians to cross certain boundaries.
Many of Chappelle’s supporters came to the comedian’s defense, noting the jokes went in line with the brand that has made him so popular.
i don't like the fact that dave chappelle now feels the need to explain his own jokes mid show because he's worried about offending people— Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) March 22, 2017
Dave Chappelle has cracked jokes on damn near everyone, ain't nobody safe and ain't nobody tryna be safe. Let him be a comedian— Casey Dri (@LeanandCuisine) March 22, 2017
The conversation even moved toward comparisons of Richard Pryor and debate over whether the famed comedian was ever offensive in his career.
Pryor was the GOAT. He was never offensive imo. There's a difference.— Ghengis Kellz (@KMJeezy) March 22, 2017
That notion was quickly shot down.
I saw comment that just said Dave Chappelle was offensive but Richard Pryor wasn't. pic.twitter.com/u3R826nsVb— #DreamsRReal (@itsjameer) March 22, 2017
Like...the first tweeter said he wasn't offensive... & the other tweeter said he wasn't funny... what Richard Pryor are they talking about? pic.twitter.com/TdHFBHrGvW— LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) March 22, 2017
The conversation about what is funny and what is offensive is sure to continue as fans wait for Chappelle’s third special to release on Netflix later this year.
