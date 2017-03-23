Nunes trips on a high wire as chair of House intelligence panel, and Democrats pounce

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues