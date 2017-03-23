They found love on a PATH train: TV star, U.S. senator set up date on Twitter

You just never know how you’re going to meet that someone special.
Maybe you’ll meet because she made fun of you and your city on her hit television show.
How’s that for a “meet cute?”
Let back up a little: On her show “The Mindy Project,” Dr. Mindy Lahiri, played by star Mindy Kaling, quips about Sen. Cory Booker and his attendance at a party.
“I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?” her character says.
Booker, who is single, pointed out the diss on his Twitter feed Thursday.
Ouch! @MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night ... @VogueMagazine & I disagree ✌: https://t.co/2wP7ZqJKQd (I still ❤️U!) pic.twitter.com/FSwfkxenQJ— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017
Kaling was quick to respond.
Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ❤. It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017
From there, things seemed to take a romantic turn. Booker, 47 and a rising star in Democratic politics, asked the actress out to dinner. Kaling, 37, accepted.
You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017
@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017
The PATH train — the “primary transit link between New York City and New Jersey urban communities/suburban commuter railroads,” according to its Twitter account — jumped in to the budding Twitter romance by tweeting its schedule.
@mindykaling @CoryBooker Here's the schedule: https://t.co/X0CTn8lD54— PATH Train (@PATHTrain) March 23, 2017
But the PATH train was not good enough for Booker. He told Kaling he’d have a Lyft pick her up and take her home.
Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017
“The Mindy Project” aired its first three seasons on Fox, but moved to Hulu for the 2015-16 season. It is in the middle of its fifth season. Set in New York, the show does not shy away from talking about politicians — name-dropping New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, former Secretary of State John Kerry, the Trump daughters, former Congressman Anthony Weiner and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
This, however, is the first time one of the politicians asked Kaling out on a date.
Kaling also started on “The Office.” She dated B.J. Novak, who also appeared on show.
Booker is considered a potential 2020 presidential hopeful and was among those considered by Hillary Clinton for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket in 2016.
Booker, a proponent of marriage equality, had to deflect questions about his sexuality during the 2013 campaign.
“And people who think I’m gay, some part of me thinks it’s wonderful,” Booker told USA Today. “Because I want to challenge people on their homophobia. I love seeing on Twitter when someone says I’m gay, and I say, ‘So what does it matter if I am? So be it. I hope you’re not voting for me because you are making the presumption that I’m straight.’ ”
Booker reportedly dated Hollywood lawyer Bianca Levin in 2013 and Instagram poet Cleo Wade in 2016.
