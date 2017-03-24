The top choices for San Diego’s new MLS team name? Footy McFooty Face and Bad Hombres

It is a truth universally acknowledged that trying to let the internet decide anything serious is a futile exercise, but that hasn’t stopped the people who want to bring Major League Soccer to San Diego.
SoccerCity SD, the ownership group formed to lobby MLS for a team in San Diego, has several elements needed for a successful bid. They’ve already unveiled plans for a new stadium where the NFL’s San Diego Chargers used to play. They have U.S. Soccer legend Landon Donovan on their side.
What they don’t have is a team name. So naturally, the group decided to poll the public, asking on Facebook for people to submit and vote on ideas.
As of Friday afternoon, the top two vote-getters in the team’s fourth and final round of polling are ... Footy McFooty Face and the San Diego Bad Hombres.
And it’s not even close. Footy McFooty Face has more votes than the other 19 candidates combined, and the San Diego Bad Hombres is nearly a hundred votes clear of third place.
Footy McFooty Face is a reference to the now infamous “Boaty McBoatface,” the name an internet prankster submitted for a $287 million polar research ship from the British government. Though the name became wildly popular online and swept its way to victory in a fan poll, the British government decided instead to give the ship a more traditional name, calling it the RRS Sir David Attenborough.
However, the internet did get a consolation prize, as researchers later named a small yellow submarine Boaty McBoatface. The new ship set sail last Friday, per CNN.
Bad Hombres, meanwhile, refers to comments made by President Donald Trump about immigration when he was still a candidate in 2016. In the final presidential debate of 2016, Trump said, “We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out.”
The phrase was widely mocked on social media and quickly became one of the campaign’s signature moments. San Diego is close to the Mexican border and is more than 28 percent Hispanic. San Diego County voted overwhelming for Trump’s opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, in the election, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.
However, no matter how many votes Footy McFooty Face or Bad Hombres gets, they will not automatically become the new team name. The poll contains the caveat that the top 10 voted names will be submitted to the MLS, who will make the final decision, and who could even decide to adjust the name further.
“Note - Soccer Club or Football Club can be added to names, and similarly, a nickname or mascot can be added to traditional names. You, the fans, will help us decide on that later!” SoccerCity SD wrote.
The MLS is currently deciding between 10 applicant cities for two new teams that will begin play in 2020. The final announcement is scheduled for the “second or third quarter” of 2017, according to a league press release.
Comments